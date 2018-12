The Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to sign guard Austin Rivers according to a report from Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Rockets reach agreement to sign guard Austin Rivers, source said. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 23, 2018

Rivers was waived by the Phoenix Suns one day after being acquired by the Washington Wizards earlier this week.

The 26-year-old has played in 29 games this season with two starts, averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.