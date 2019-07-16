Poulin: RFAs betting on themselves as they look for shorter terms

Hockey Hall of Famer and former Carolina Hurricanes general manager will be named the GM of Seattle's incoming expansion team this week, according to a report from Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times.

Francis played in the NHL for 22 seasons and won two Stanley Cups before serving as the Hurricanes' general manager for four seasons from 2014-2018.

Baker reported Francis' deal is expected to be for five years and mid-range in terms of salary. He will have full say on Seattle's front office assistants and coaches as he prepares the team for its likely 2021-22 season start.

In four season in charge of the Hurricanes, Francis had a 137-138-53 record. The team never made the playoffs under Francis.