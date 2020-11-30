Former Toronto Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has reached an agreement on a contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves according to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Hollis-Jefferson appeared in 60 games last season for the Raptors and posted 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.7 minutes a game.

Prior to joining the Raptors last season, the 25-year-old spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets selected him with the 23rd pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

He joined the Raptors as a free agent.