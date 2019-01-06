DC United forward Wayne Rooney was arrested last month in Loudoun County, Virginia for public swearing and intoxication, according to ABC News.

The 33-year-old Rooney was fined $25 and had to pay $91 in costs for the misdemeanor offence that occurred on Dec. 16.

BREAKING: Wayne Rooney was arrested in December in Loudoun County for public swearing and intoxication. https://t.co/yOzMxZwyOo — ABC 7 Sports (@ABC7Sports) January 6, 2019

Rooney, who is famous for his great career with Manchester United in the English Premier League, joined DC United this season, scoring 12 goals and seven assists over 18 games.

DC United released a statement to ABC News following the breaking news.

“We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December. We understand the media's interest in this matter but believe this is a private matter for Wayne that D.C. United will handle internally. We have no further comment,” the statement said.

Statement from @dcunited on the arrest of Wayne Rooney for public intoxication on 12/16/18 in Loudoun County. pic.twitter.com/yI8HHFf2EC — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) January 6, 2019

DC United opens their season on March 4 against MLS champions Atlanta United.