Wayne Rooney could once again be playing for a United team, but this time across the Atlantic.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reports that the Everton forward is in talks with D.C. United.

The Liverpool-born Rooney, 32, returned to the Toffees, his boyhood club, last summer after 13 seasons with the Red Devils.

Rooney has scored 11 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees this season. He has one year left on his deal, but has grown disillusioned under Sam Allardyce at Goodison Park. If he were to leave, a transfer fee would have to be paid by United.

Sources tell Goff that there is a "50 per-cent chance" that DCU acquires the former England international when the Major League Soccer transfer window opens on July 10.

Rooney's 53 goals in 119 appearances with England make him the Three Lions' all-time leading goal scorer.