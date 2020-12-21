Ryan O'Reilly will be named captain of the St. Louis Blues after Alex Pietrangelo departed in free agency, according to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

O'Reilly is entering his third season with the Blues, having been traded to St. Louis by the Buffalo Sabres in 2018. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2019 after helping lead the Blues to their first-ever Stanley Cup in his first year with the team.

Ryan O'Reilly to be named Blues' 23rd captain in club history, sources tell @TheAthleticSTL.



Here's the story with comment from outgoing captain Alex Pietrangelo.https://t.co/I2svXBqqsX #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 21, 2020

Last season, the 29-year-old centre posted 12 goals and 61 points in 71 games, adding four goals and 11 points during the NHL's Return to Play as the Blues were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

O'Reilly appears to have the approval of Pietrangelo, who served as captain of the Blues for four seasons.

“He is a good choice,” Pietrangelo told The Athletic via text on Sunday night. “One of the hardest working guys I know. Leads by example every day. Has succeeded in this league for a long time, and for good reason. I was happy to have him by my side for a few years. Great person, teammate and player!

“He will make a great captain. Good luck to him, no doubt he is the right choice.”

O'Reilly, a second-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, finished third in Selke Trophy voting last season after winning the award for the first time in 2019 with the Blues.

The Clinton, Ont. native is signed for three more seasons at a $7.5 million cap hit.