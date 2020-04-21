Jalen Green will have a former NBA Coach of the Year help him on the road to the NBA.

Sports Illustrated's Sam Amico reports the new G League team based in Southern California that will feature the top prospect will be coached by former Toronto Raptors coach Sam Mitchell.

Sam Mitchell will in fact coach new G League select team, featuring top high school prospect Jalen Green. #Gleague #NBA https://t.co/9NrPxJkQQZ — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) April 21, 2020

Mitchell, 56, already has familiarity with the 19-year-old Green, having coached his AAU team and was involved in the recruiting effort to get Green to Memphis where Mitchell served as an assistant coach to Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway.

A native of Columbus, GA, Mitchell has extensive NBA coaching experience. After two seasons as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks, Mitchell was named head coach of the Raptors in 2004. In parts of five seasons with the Raptors, Mitchell reached the postseason on two occasions, including helping to lead the team to its first Atlantic Division crown in 2007, the same year he was named the league's top coach. With the Raptors, Mitchell amassed a 156-189 mark.

Following his firing by the Raptors, Mitchell served as an assistant with the New Jersey Nets for two seasons before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves in the same capacity in 2014. In the fall of 2015, Mitchell became the interim head coach of the T-Wolves following the death of Flip Saunders. That season, he coached the team to a 29-53 record.

As a player, Mitchell appeared in 994 games over 13 seasons with the T-Wolves and Indiana Pacers.

High schooler Green shocked the basketball world last week when he announced that he intended to forgo the NCAA and instead join the G League.