44m ago
Report: Reinhart DTD with upper-body injury
Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart did not skate at Friday's practice and is day to day with an upper-body injury, according to Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Rangers 3, Sabres 2 (OT)
Reinhart, 25, recorded a goal and an assists in Thursday's overtime loss to the New York Rangers. The West Vancouver native was drafted second overall by the Sabres in the 2014 NHL draft and has recorded six points in eight games this season. In 408 career games, Reinhart has recorded 112 goals and 149 assists.