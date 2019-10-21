Lakers, Clippers set to start a new chapter in Battle for L.A.

The San Antonio Spurs and guard Dejounte Murray have agreed to a four-year, $64 million fully guaranteed contract, his agent told Rich Paul The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Spurs have viewed Dejounte Murray as a cornerstone, and sides lock in long-term deal that banks on the point guard's development," Charania tweeted following news of the extension.

The 23-year-old Murray missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the pre-season and averaged 8.1 points per game in 81 games the season before.

Murray was selected No. 29 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington.

The Spurs will open their season against the New York Knicks at home on Wednesday night.