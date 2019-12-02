Jurickson Profar is staying in California, but he's heading south.

Robert Murray reports that Oakland Athletics have sent the 26-year-old middle infielder to the San Diego Padres.

A native of Curacao, Profar appeared in 146 games for the A's last season, batting .218 with 20 home runs and 67 runs batted in with an OPS of .711.

Profar, who spent the first five seasons of his big-league career with the Texas Rangers, is under contract for 2020 at $5.8 million.

