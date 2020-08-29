The San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal to acquire reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The San Diego Padres are in agreement on a deal to acquire reliever Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City, sources tell ESPN. Arguably the best reliever on the market is headed to the Padres, whose beleaguered bullpen will get a huge boost from a revitalized Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 29, 2020

The Royals will receive two prospects in the deal, which is pending medicals.

Rosenthal has appeared in 14 games this season for the Royals and has an 0-0 record with a 3.29 ERA. The 30-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and has also played for the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers.

The Padres are currently second in the National League West with a 20-14 record, four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead.

They have the second best record in the league.