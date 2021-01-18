The San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal to acquire pitcher Joe Musgrove from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Musgrove appeared in eight games last season for the Pirates and posted a 1-5 record with a 3.86 ERA.

The deal is pending medical reviews and is expected to net the Pirates five prospects. The New York Mets are also involved in the deal.

According to multiple media reports, the Pirates will receive: Hudson Head, David Bednar, Omar Cruz and Drake Fellows from Padres and Endy Rodriguez from Mets. The Mets will pick up Joey Lucchesi from the Padres.

Musgrave agreed to a $4.45 million deal with the Pirates on Friday to avoid arbitration.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 108 games over five years, including 83 starts, for the Pirates and the Houston Astros.

The El Cajon, California native was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays, 46th overall in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.