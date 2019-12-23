41m ago
Report: Padres ink P Johnson out of Japan
Right-hander Pierce Johnson has agreed to a two-year, $5 million with the San Diego Padres according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
Passan adds the deal carries a club option for a third season.
Johnson, 28, was very effective last season with Japan's Hanshin Tigers, posting a 1.38 ERA in 58.2 innings over 58 games. He went 2-3 with a 5.44 ERA in 44.2 innings pitched in two seasons for the San Francisco Giants before going overseas.
Johnson was selected in the first round in 2012 by the Chicago Cubs and found his fastball in Japan by optimizing his spin rate, reports Passan.
"He and Joely Rodriguez are showing Japan has become a legit place to go for player development," Passan wrote on Twitter Monday.
Rodriguez signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Texas Rangers earlier this month.