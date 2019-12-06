Report: Padres set to get Pham from Rays

The San Diego Padres are set to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal that includes outfielder Hunter Renfroe going back to Tampa, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nightengale reports that the players have been informed of the deal, but it won't become official until the physicals are completed on Friday.

San Diego is also sending highly-touted shortstop prospect Xavier Edwards to Tampa Bay.

Pham, 31, hit .273 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs over 145 games with the Rays last season.

Renfroe, 27, finished with a .216 average with 33 homers and 64 RBIs over 140 games in 2019.