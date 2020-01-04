2h ago
Report: Padres, reliever Stammen reach deal
The San Diego Padres and reliever Craig Stammen are in agreement on a three-year, $12 million deal according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
TSN.ca Staff
The contractc also includes $500,000 per season in incentives and a club option.
Stammen spent the last three seasons in San Diego and pitched to an ERA of 3.29 over the course of 82.0 innings in 76 games last season.
Prior to that, Stammen spent seven seasons in Washington with the Nationals.
The 35-year-old is a native of North Star, Ohio, and made his big league debut in May of 2009 with the Nats.