Report: Tatis Jr. (back) out for the season

It appears that Fernando Tatis Jr.'s remarkable rookie year is over.

Placed on the 10-day injured list Friday by the San Diego Padres with a back ailment, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reports that the 20-year-old phenom is likely out for the rest of the season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is likely done for the season. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 16, 2019

Tatis left Tuesday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays early and he did not play in Wednesday's game. The Padres were idle on Thursday.

Through 84 games of his first big-league campaign, Tatis was batting .319 with 22 home runs, 53 runs batted in and an OPS of .969.

Tatis was in the middle of a battle for the National League Rookie of the Year with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves' Mike Soroka of Calgary.

The Padres open up a three-game set on Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies.