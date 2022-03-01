San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to soon undergo shoulder surgery that would sideline him until this summer, sources tell ESPN. It is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

Garoppolo injured his shoulder during the wild-card win over Dallas, per sources. He does not need thumb surgery for another injury he also played through. Surgery is expected to happen shortly. There is “significant interest” in Garoppolo from multiple teams, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2022

Schefter notes that the surgery is not expected to impact his trade status and Garoppolo still is likely to be traded this month. He reports that the 49ers quarterback injured his shoulder during the wild card win over Dallas and that he does not need thumb surgery for another injury he played through.

In 2021, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns as San Francisco advanced to the NFC Championship game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 20-17.