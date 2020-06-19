A San Francisco 49ers player who was working out in Nashville tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

One of the #49ers players who was working out in Nashville tested positive for Covid, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The rest of the group is getting tested and trying to figure out how and when they can travel. Some guys live there so they’ll just hunker down. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 19, 2020

Garafolo reported the rest of the players that were working out in the group are getting tested and sorting out travel plans.

The 49ers released a statement in regards to the report: "Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees.”

The news comes on the heels of two 49ers players getting injured during workouts this off-season in receiver Deebo Samuel and receiver/kick returner Richie James.