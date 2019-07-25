The final two unsigned first-round picks are locked up.

The San Francisco 49ers and second overall draft pick Nick Bosa have reached an agreement on a four-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the New York Jets have come to an agreement with third overall selection Quinnen Williams.

No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa and the 49ers reached agreement on a four-year deal worth $33.55 million, per source. There will not be another Bosa holdout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2019

The four-year deal is worth $33.55 million, per Schefter, meaning there will not be another Bosa holdout after Nick's older brother Joey missed some time at Los Angeles Chargers training camp in his second season.

Last unsigned first-round pick now had a deal: No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams and Jets just reached agreement on four-year deal, per source. Williams now will be reporting to work immediately. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2019

A defensive end out of Alabama, Williams's deal is also for four years and the 21-year-old Birmingham, AL native intends to report to Jets camp immediately.