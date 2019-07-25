58m ago
Report: Niners ink Bosa; Jets sign Williams
The final two unsigned first-round picks are locked up. The San Francisco 49ers and second overall draft pick Nick Bosa have reached an agreement on a four-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the New York Jets have come to an agreement with third overall selection Quinnen Williams.
TSN.ca Staff
The four-year deal is worth $33.55 million, per Schefter, meaning there will not be another Bosa holdout after Nick's older brother Joey missed some time at Los Angeles Chargers training camp in his second season.
A defensive end out of Alabama, Williams's deal is also for four years and the 21-year-old Birmingham, AL native intends to report to Jets camp immediately.