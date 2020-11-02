The San Francisco 49ers have traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network reports that the Saints are sending the 49ers fellow linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick as part of the deal for Alexander.

Alexander, 26, has registered 28 tackles and one sack this season for the 49ers. The former seventh-round pick, has been a member of the 49ers since he signed a reported four-year, $54 million deal with the club ahead of the 2019 season. Besides the 49ers, the 2017 Pro Bowler has also played for the Tampa Buccaneers, who he spent the first four seasons of his career with.

Alonso, 30, has yet to appear in a game this season after tearing in this ACL in the 2020 playoffs. He was activated from the physical unable to perform list (PUP) on October 19.