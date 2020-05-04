Up Next

According to agent Dan Milstein, the San Jose Sharks have signed KHL goaltender Alexei Melnichuk.

According to agent Dan Milstein, the San Jose Sharks have signed KHL goaltender Alexei Melnichuk.

It was reported by TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Friday that the Sharks had emerged as the front-runner to sign Melnichuk.

Melnichuk, 21, appeared in 16 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season, posting a .930 save percentage and a 1.68 goals-against average with an 8-5-1 record.