The Seattle Mariners have acquired reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Montero appeared in 17 games last season for the Rangers and posted an 0-1 record with eight saves and a 4.08 ERA.

He spent two years with the Rangers, after beginning his career with a four seasons as a member of the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old missed the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Montero was signed as as amateur free agent by the Mets in 2011.