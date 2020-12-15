The Seattle Mariners have acquired reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Another trade for the Rangers, who have been very busy: Right-handed reliever Rafael Montero is headed to the Seattle Mariners, sources tell ESPN.



Seattle is trying to rebuild a bullpen that was worst in the AL. They've hit free agent RP up, too. One possibility: Blake Treinen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2020

Montero appeared in 17 games last season for the Rangers and posted an 0-1 record with eight saves and a 4.08 ERA.

He spent two years with the Rangers, after beginning his career with a four seasons as a member of the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old missed the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Montero was signed as as amateur free agent by the Mets in 2011.