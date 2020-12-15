1h ago
Report: Mariners acquire Rangers' Montero
The Seattle Mariners have acquired reliever Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN. Montero appeared in 17 games last season for the Rangers and posted an 0-1 record with eight saves and a 4.08 ERA.
TSN.ca Staff
He spent two years with the Rangers, after beginning his career with a four seasons as a member of the New York Mets.
The 30-year-old missed the entire 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Montero was signed as as amateur free agent by the Mets in 2011.