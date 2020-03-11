The Seattle Mariners' will not get underway at T-Mobile Park and the team is looking at contingencies.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that the team's first two scheduled series - four games against the Texas Rangers from Mar. 26 to 29 and a two-game series against the Minnesota Twins from Mar. 30 to 31 - cannot be played in Seattle as decreed by Gov. Jay Inslee and the team is currently looking at alternate venues.

Hear that the #Mariners are not going to play their first 2 series at home by governor decree. MLB. Working on scenarios to relocate — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 11, 2020

Inslee announced on Wednesday that all gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle metro area are to be banned as a means to control the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The ban is set to apply to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, which are home to approximately four million people.

There have been 269 reported cases of the coronavirus in Washington state with the death toll reaching 25 and 22 of those deaths coming in the Seattle and King County.

The Mariners have 16 home dates before the end of April.