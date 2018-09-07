Report: Seidenberg likely to join Isles on PTO

The New York Islanders may have a familiar face trying to make the team in training camp.

According Arthur Staple of The Athletic, it "sounds like" Dennis Seidenberg will join the Islanders on a professional tryout contract.

The defenceman played in 28 games with the Islanders last season, often serving as a healthy scratch. He posted five assists and a minus-17 rating while averaging 17:53 of ice time per game.

Seidenberg, 37, is a veteran of 859 career NHL contests with the Philadelphia Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Islanders.