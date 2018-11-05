A group of Ottawa Senators players were captured on camera mocking one of their coaches and laughing about their woeful penalty kill in a video posted online.

The Senators players were apparently unaware of the camera in an Uber vehicle, which recorded their candid conversation on an Oct. 29 or 30 ride in Arizona.

The video was first reported on by the Ottawa Citizen after appearing on YouTube and Twitter. A request for comment from the Senators was not immediately returned on Monday night.

The players visible in the recording are Chris Wideman, Matt Duchene, Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot, Dylan DeMelo and Alex Formenton.

“Marty Raymond, the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power play and the worst PK within a calendar year,” Duchene says, drawing laughter as he referenced Senators assistant coach Martin Raymond.

Wideman responds: “Do you notice that when [Raymond] runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn’t ever teach you anything? He just commentates what’s happening.”

Duchene then says: “Here’s the other thing, too. We don’t change anything, ever. So why do we even have a meeting? I haven’t paid attention in three weeks.”

The Senators, who are currently on a 1-4-2 slide, entered Monday’s action ranked 29th of 31 teams on the penalty kill – as Tierney confirmed on his cellphone in the video. Ottawa lost 5-1 to the Coyotes on Oct. 30, believed to be the night after the video was captured, in a game in which goaltender Mike Condon allowed a goal from Arizona’s far blueline.

Raymond, 51, is in his third season as assistant to Guy Boucher in Ottawa. He also served under Boucher in Tampa Bay from 2010-13 and in the AHL.

“In practice, when we break out against you guys,” Duchene says, “we get in every time.”

Uber policy “allows driver-partners to install and use video cameras to record riders for purposes of safety,” however, not every locality requires drivers using recording equipment in vehicles to disclose fully to riders that they are being recorded to obtain consent.