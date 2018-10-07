San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton has been placed on injured reserve according to Brodie Brazil of NBC Sports.

Joe Thornton placed on the IR.



Short term: he won’t return to games for at least one week.



Hopefully this is not an injury with long term ramifications. #SJSharks — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) October 7, 2018

He was not on the ice for Sharks practice Sunday and cannot return to action for at least one week. Forward Dylan Gambrell will take his spot on the active roster.

Thornton has dealt with knee issues last season, appearing in just 47 games with 13 goals and 23 assists.

Through two games with the Sharks this season, he has one assist. San Jose will be back in action Monday afternoon against the Islanders in New York.