The Washington Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly has yet to play in the preseason due to what he called a "coach's decision."

According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, however, Smith-Pelly has been held out after failing to meet the team's conditioning standards to open camp.

Capitals head coach Todd Reirden declined to reveal the exact reason for Smith-Pelly not suiting up last week.

"It's something that I think we'll just keep in house in terms of with the specific player," Reirden said last Friday. "Like I said, he’s not at the level that he was at last year and that to me is really all there is to say about it.

"Once he gets there, he'll be in and he'll be helping us."

The 26-year-old did not receive a qualifying offer from the Capitals after last season, but re-signed with the team in June on a one-year, $1 million contract. Though he had just seven goals and 16 points in 75 regular season games, Smith-Pelly was a star in the playoffs for Washington during their run to the Stanley Cup. In 24 postseason game, he scored seven goals - two game-winning - and added one assist.

Smith-Pelly said the Capitals' shortened off-season was partly to blame for the shape he showed up in.

"It was a short summer," Smith-Pelly said last week, per the Washington Post. "I'm not going to make any excuse or anything, but a short summer, a little different… I don't think it's really a story. I don’t think it's really a thing. I think Todd would probably tell you the same thing. It's not really a big deal. I'm doing what I have to do to be ready for when it really matters."

Smith-Pelly, listed at 6'0, 223lbs, also dealt with conditioning issues during his time in Montreal and was once called out by then-Canadiens head coach Michel Therrien, Apron Basu of The Athletic recalled Tuesday.

Michel Therrien publicly called out DSP over conditioning issues in Mtl as well. https://t.co/dZw6c7LMOQ — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 25, 2018

Reirden has labelled Smith-Pelley, who took part in BioSteel camp in August, as day-to-day and it's unclear whether he'll suit up for the team's regular season opener next week.

Smith-Pelly said in June he passed up two-year contract offers from other teams to return to the Capitals and bet on himself to have a strong season.

"It's one year, then UFA and obviously there was two-year deals on the table, a little bit more stability," Smith-Pelly said, per NHL.com. "But I have confidence in myself that I can carry over from the playoffs and do something and then set myself up for something bigger and more stable later. It's definitely betting yourself. That's what I'm doing, and I'm confident in myself."