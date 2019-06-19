NBA superstar LeBron James will star in Space Jam 2 and is reportedly bringing along fellow stars Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson to play key roles in the highly anticipated sequel, according to Shams Charania.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

WNBA stars such as Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike will also star in the movie slated for a July 2021 release.

Michael Jordan starred in the first popular Space Jam film back in 1996.

James, 34, has some acting experience after playing a supporting role in Amy Schumer's Trainwreck in 2015.