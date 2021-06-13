San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will interview for the Portland Trial Blazers and Orlando Magic head coaching jobs, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Hammon became the first woman to serve as head coach in an NBA game last season.

Charania added University of South Carolina and USA women's team coach Dawn Staley is also a top candidate for the Trail Blazers job, along with Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D'Antoni, and Spurs executive Brent Barry.