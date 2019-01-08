Mousa Dembele is set to join the Chinese Super League.

Tottenham Hotspur is in the final stages of selling the Belgium international midfielder to Beijing Guoan for a reported £11 million, according to the BBC.

Dembele, 31, has not appeared for Spurs since November when he picked up an ankle injury against Wolves. He is out of contract at season's end.

Dembele joined Spurs from Fulham in 2012 when the club activated his £15 million release clause.

In seven seasons with the club, he's made 242 appearances over all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

After coming up through the academy of Belgian side Germinal Beerschot and playing one full season with the senior team, the Antwerp native moved to Holland, spending one season with Willem II and four with AZ with whom he won the 2009 Eridivisie title before heading to the Premier League in 2010.

Internationally, Dembele has been capped 80 times by the national team and was a participant in the 2008 Summer Olympics, as well as the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.