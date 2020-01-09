1h ago
Report: Cards acquire top prospect Liberatore from Rays
The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired prized pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the return to the Rays could be significant.
TSN.ca Staff
Liberatore, 20, was the 16th overall selection in the 2018 MLB draft out of Mountain Ridge High School near his hometown of Tempe, AZ.
The lefty spent 2019 at the Rays’ A-ball-affilliate Bowling Green Hot Rods of the Midwest League.
In 16 games (15 starts), Liberatore was 6-2 with a 3.10 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.289 over 78.1 innings pitched. He struck out 76 batters and walked 31.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the deal involves six pieces in total, with three on each side. At least two of those pieces are draft picks, while Liberatore is the only known name thus far.
Liberatore was ranked as the No. 71 prospect in baseball in the Baseball America 100 for 2019.
The last time the two clubs made a trade together was in 2018 when outfielder Tommy Pham was sent to the Rays. Tampa traded Pham to the San Diego Padres earlier this offseason.