St. Louis Cardinals hard-throwing closer Jordan Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery and is expected to be sidelined until 2021 according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Closer Jordan Hicks, who will undergo Tommy John surgery, is expected to be sidelined until 2021 for #STLCards — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 25, 2019

Hicks came out of Sunday's game against the Anaheim Angels on Sunday with just one out to go from a save. It was announced Monday that Hicks suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament and was evaluating his options.

The 22-year-old Hicks is 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA in 29 games. He has struck out 31 in 28 2/3 innings and routinely hits well over 100 MPH with his fastballs.

Hicks made his big league debut last year, pitching in 73 games.