Singleton enjoying the moment, not ready to discuss what might be next for him

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Alex Singleton had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from Howard Balzer of Sports Xchange.

Singleton was one of five players to work out for the Browns, in a group that also included Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley.

Shepley, a 2018 draft choice, only joined the Roughriders practice roster last season so he isn't restricted to sign in the NFL.

Singleton finished with 123 tackles for the Stampeders last season in helping the team win the 106th Grey Cup. The 25-year-old was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017.

Prior to his three years with the Stampeders, Singleton spent time in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.