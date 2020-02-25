2h ago
Report: Curry to return to Dubs on Sunday
Stephen Curry's return is quite literally at hand. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is set to feature in the Golden State Warriors' lineup on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Curry, 31, has been out of action since the fourth game of the season on October 30 when he injured his hand against the Phoenix Suns and will have missed 60 games by the time he makes his return.
The Warriors have gone 11-42 in Curry's absence with the worst record in the NBA.
The team is next in action later on Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings.