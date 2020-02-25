Stephen Curry's return is quite literally at hand.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is set to feature in the Golden State Warriors' lineup on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Warriors star Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State lineup on Sunday against the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry on track for comeback four months after surgery on his broken left hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2020

Curry, 31, has been out of action since the fourth game of the season on October 30 when he injured his hand against the Phoenix Suns and will have missed 60 games by the time he makes his return.

The Warriors have gone 11-42 in Curry's absence with the worst record in the NBA.

The team is next in action later on Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings.