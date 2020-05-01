Woj: Expectation is for the draft to be moved back

Ownership support is mounting for the NBA to begin its 2020-21 season in December according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports commissioner Adam Silver and the league's board of governors continued discussions Friday and the idea is gaining momentum independent of whether the 2019-2020 season is resumed and completed.

This possible new timeline for next season would have regular season play beginning before Christmas and ending in late July or early August.

The league's idea to begin next season later is centred on getting fans back in arenas for the most possible games next season. Wojnarowski adds there is no timetable for a decision like this to be made currently in place.

Naturally, if the current season is completed and finished in the late summer or early fall, the 2020-21 season would need to be pushed back anyway.

The NBA announced the postponement of two events -- the draft lottery and the draft combine -- on Friday but has still not made a decision on the draft itself currently scheduled for June 25.

The NBA suspended its regular season on March 11 after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Many other sports leagues including the NHL and MLS suspended their seasons the following day.