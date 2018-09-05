The Minnesota Timberwolves have lauched their pursit of veteran forward Luol Deng after he cleared waivers earlier this week according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Athletic's Shams Charania adds that the new sides plan to meet within the next week to discuss a potential deal.

Deng was bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers last week under the league's stretch provision, which gives the Lakers added cap space for 2019's free agent period. For Deng, it frees him from a pairing that saw him play just 57 games over two seasons, including only one last year. For the Lakers, it gets them out from under a four-year, $72 million deal after two years.

Deng averaged just 7.5 points a night during his time in L.A., well below his career average of 15.0 per game.

Deng spent 10 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, playing four under current T-Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau. Former Bulls Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose already play in Minnesota under Thibodeau.

The 33-year-old began his career in 2004 after being selected No. 7 overall by the Bulls.