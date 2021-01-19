Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day as the team prepares for the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, reports Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Brown had an MRI following Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints but it's believed he did not suffer a serious injury.

He caught just one pass for 10 yards and did not have any rushing attempts in the victory.

The 32-year-old caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular season games since joining the team in Week 9. 