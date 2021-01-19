Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day as the team prepares for the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, reports Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who injured his knee and underwent an MRI following the game, did not suffer a serious injury, sources say. He’s considered day-to-day in preparation for the NFC Title Game vs the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

Brown had an MRI following Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints but it's believed he did not suffer a serious injury.

He caught just one pass for 10 yards and did not have any rushing attempts in the victory.

The 32-year-old caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular season games since joining the team in Week 9.