Report: Bucs' Brown (knee) day-to-day
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is considered day-to-day as the team prepares for the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, reports Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
#Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who injured his knee and underwent an MRI following the game, did not suffer a serious injury, sources say. He’s considered day-to-day in preparation for the NFC Title Game vs the #Packers.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021
Brown had an MRI following Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints but it's believed he did not suffer a serious injury.
He caught just one pass for 10 yards and did not have any rushing attempts in the victory.
The 32-year-old caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular season games since joining the team in Week 9.