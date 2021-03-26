The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing running back Leonard Fournette one a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The full deal for the #Bucs and RB Leonard Fournette: It’s a 1-year deal worth $3.25M with a chance to make $4M including incentives. It took a while, but it ended as it should — with Fournette back in TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

The deal is worth $3.25 million with incentives that could raise the value to $4 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fournette signed with the Buccaneers ahead of last season after getting released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 26-year-old finished the regular season with 97 rushes for 367 yards and six touchdowns and added another 64 rushes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs' run to the Super Bowl.