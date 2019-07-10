Up Next

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended four game for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith appeared in 16 games last season for the Bucs, recording 38 combined tackles and one interception.

The 25-year-old started 10 games the previous year and recorded 62 combined tackles.

