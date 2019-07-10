44m ago
Report: Tampa CB Smith suspended 4 games
TSN.ca Staff
Tannenbaum would hit pause on Zeke's contract extension
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended four game for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Smith appeared in 16 games last season for the Bucs, recording 38 combined tackles and one interception.
The 25-year-old started 10 games the previous year and recorded 62 combined tackles.
He was selected in the fourth round (pick No. 108) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Henry Wise High School.