1h ago
Report: Buccaneers WR Evan could be GTD
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans is dealing with a soft tissue injury and could be a game-time decision for Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Fournette: For first time, I really have a QB
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans is dealing with a soft tissue injury and could be a game-time decision for Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
More details to come.