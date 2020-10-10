According to The Athletic's Joe Smith, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos had surgery on Wednesday to repair an abdominal core muscle. He is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Stamkos did not play in the playoffs minus an appearance in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, where he scored a goal on his first shot and played 2:47. He did not play after the first period and did not dress for the rest of the series as the Lightning went on to win the franchise's second-ever Stanley Cup.

The 30-year-old underwent core muscle surgery on March 2 and joined his teammates for voluntary training sessions in July as part of the NHL's Return to Play but setbacks kept him out of the lineup.

During the 2019-20 season, Stamkos registered 29 goals and 66 points in 57 regular-season games.

Drafted first overall by the Lightning at the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos is a six-time NHL All-Star and has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's goal-scoring leader twice (2010, 2012).