According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reached a settlement with Jake Dotchin after the NHL Players’ Association filed a grievance on the defenceman's behalf after his contract was terminated last fall.

Dotchin's time in Tampa Bay ended last September when the Lightning waived him for a material breach of contract. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported that Dotchin showed up to the team's training camp 30-35 pounds above his playing weight, which led to his dismissal.

Smith notes that terms have not been disclosed, as the two sides reached an agreement on Monday before the case went before an arbitrator. The grievance was filed last October, just days after Dotchin was placed on waivers.

Dotchin was entering the final season of a two-year, $1.625 million contract before he was waived by the Lightning. He signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Anaheim Ducks a month after his time with the Lightning came to an end.

The 25-year-old appeared in 20 games with the Ducks last season, posting one assist. He added four goals and three assists in 20 games with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Dotchin signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the St. Louis Blues earlier this month.