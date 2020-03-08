Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will be re-evaluated on Monday after suffering an undisclosed injury in the first period Saturday night against the Boston Bruins according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Hedman played only 4:36 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 victory and was a plus-one.

“We’ll have to evaluate. He couldn’t go. He tried to go for one shift there (in the 2nd period)," head coach Jon Cooper told reporters after the game.

Cooper said Hedman got hurt in the 1st period but didn’t provide any detail to what extent. “We’ll have to evaluate. He couldn’t go. He tried to go for one shift there (in the 2nd period).” #Bolts #TBLvsBOS — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) March 8, 2020

This should mean he will not be in action Sunday when the Lightning finish off a back-to-back against the Red Wings in Detroit.

For the season, Hedman has 11 goals 44 assists for a total of 55 points and is a plus-27 in 66 games.

This is the 29-year-old's 11th season in Tampa Bay after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2009 draft.