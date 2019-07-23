The Tampa Bay Rays have expressed interest to the Milwaukee Brewers in first baseman Jesus Aguilar according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

After hitting 35 homers last season and making the All-Star Team for the first time in his career, Aguilar has struggled this season, hitting just .230 with eight home runs in 89 games. However, Feinsand notes he has been much better in July (1.080 OPS) than in the first few months of the season (.634 OPS).

The 29-year-old hit 15 home runs and posted an OPS of .837 in 133 games in 2017, his first with the Brewers. Prior to that, he spent 35 games with the Cleveland Indians spread out over three seasons.

The Rays (57-46) enter play Tuesday nine games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East but sit just one game back of the Oakland Athletics for the second wild card spot.

The trade deadline arrives next Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.