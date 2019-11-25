They might have lost one of their catchers, but the Tampa Bay Rays appear intent on holding on to their other backstopper.

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports the team is close to re-signing Mike Zunino to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with a 2021 option.

Zunino, 28, appeared in 90 games for the Rays a season ago following a trade with the Seattle Mariners last offseason and hit .165 with nine home runs and 32 runs batted in and an OPS of .544.

The native of Cape Coral, FL had been coming off back-to-back seasons of 20-plus home runs with the Mariners.

Zunino platooned behind the plate last season with Travis d'Arnaud, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Atlanta Braves over the weekend.