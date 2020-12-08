Would the Rays be reluctant to let Snell go to the Jays?

Tampa Bay Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said the split season with Montreal plan, starting in 2028, is “the only option in my mind,” according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

The split season plan would see the Rays play half their home games in Tampa Bay and the other half in a new stadium in Montreal, once the team’s lease at Tropicana Field expires in 2027.

Sternberg added “there’s no plan B right now.”

Per the Tampa Bay Times report, Sternberg also said the Rays have made tremendous progress on the Montreal stadium front and dealings with the Montreal group led by Canadian businessman Stephen Bronfman.

“I’ve been not just encouraged, but really beyond pleased on how things are progressing up there,” Sternberg said, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Sternberg added he hasn’t had as much success on the new stadium front in Tampa Bay.

“I still hold out optimism that the local business leaders and local politicians will come around a bit and see the value proposition here in having baseball and doing it in a way that makes a bit more financial sense and doing it in a way that makes it a more robust project here because of the complement of being in Montreal as well,” Sternberg said.