The Tampa Bay Rays are dealing shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for relievers Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen according to multiple reports.

Adames spent the past four seasons with the Rays but has struggled with a .197 batting average in 41 games this year. He has eight home runs and drove in 23 to go along with an OPS of .815 in 54 games in 2020 as the Rays advanced to the World Series.

Shortstop Wander Franco, the consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, is expected to be called up to the big leagues by the Rays at some point during 2021.

Richards, 28, has a 4.50 ERA in six appearances for the Rays this season. He made his debut in 2018 with the Miami Marlins and arrived in Tampa via a trade in July of 2019.