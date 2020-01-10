According to Craig Morgan of The Athletic, Arizona Coyotes forward Taylor Hall will avoid supplemental discipline for his knee-to-knee hit on Tampa Bay Lightning winger Ondrej Palat Thursday night.

Hall collided with Palat in the third period of his team's 4-0 loss to the Lightning, appearing to stick out his leg as Palat skated by him in the Coyotes' end. Hall was assessed a two-minute minor for roughing on the play in addition to an offsetting roughing minor with Tyler Johnson after the hit was delivered.

Hall said after the game that any leg-to-leg contact was unintentional.

"I've been through knee stuff myself. Not a great feeling as a player when that happens," Hall told The Athletic. "I was just standing my ground in a battle. I'm more bracing myself for contact...than trying to interfere with him or get a piece of his knee."

Palat did not return to Thursday's game, but Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said post-game he does not expect the 28-year-old to be out long-term.