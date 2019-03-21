Another day, another long-term extension in the MLB.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Tampa Bay Rays and 2018 Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell have agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension.

BREAKING: Reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a five-year, $50 million contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. The deal runs through Snell's age-30 season and does not include any options. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 21, 2019

The deal runs through his age-30 season and includes no opt-outs. It's the biggest deal ever for a player with two years of service time, topping Gio Gonzalez's $42 million as a Super Two and Corey Kluber's $38.5 million deal which included two options.

In 31 starts last season, Snell went 21-5 with a minuscule 1.89 earned run average and a WHIP of 0.97. He also had 221 strikeouts in 180.2 innings.

Snell received a small raise of just over $15,000 from the team following his Cy Young year and it didn't exactly sit well with the 26-year-old.

"The Rays have the right under the collective-bargaining agreement to renew me at or near the league-minimum salary," Snell said.

"They also have the ability to more adequately compensate me, as other organizations have done with players who have similar achievements to mine. The Rays chose the former," he said. "I will have no further comment and look forward to competing with my teammates and field staff in our quest to win the World Series in 2019."

Despite the tension, it looks like both sides were able to work things out.

Snell's extension is the latest in a series of new deals being announced around baseball this week. In addition to Mike trouts gigantic $430 million extension, Tampa also handed Brandon Lowe a six-year, $24 million deal on Monday.