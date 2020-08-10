Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross had to leave the NBA's Orlando bubble for a personal, non-COVID-19 related matter following Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Orlando’s Terrence Ross leaves The Bubble for off-site testing pic.twitter.com/8LuNfUIE6r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 10, 2020

He will be required to undergo some off-site testing as advised by league physicians.

Wojnarowski reports that Ross will be out Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets and his availability going forward will depend on the league's quarantine protocols.

In six games since entering the NBA's bubble, Ross is averaging 14.3 points per game on 36.2 per cent shooting from the field.